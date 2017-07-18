Tulsa Man Kidnaps, Hold Ex-Girlfriend Captive For Two Weeks, Pol - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Kidnaps, Hold Ex-Girlfriend Captive For Two Weeks, Police Say

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a Tulsa man they say kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and held her against her will for almost two weeks.

In their arrest report, officers say Justin Meyers, 28, even tied the victim's leg to his to make sure she couldn't get away while he slept.

The report states the victim awoke one day to find Meyers inside her home, saying he took away her cell phone and tied her to a chair when he was gone.  She told police that Meyers had punched her in the face and head, causing her to lose consciousness.

Monday, the police report states the victim convinced Meyers to go to the Church at Battle Creek, saying they would help him turn the water in his home back on.  At the church, police say the woman asked an employee in a note, to get her alone and that's when she talked about what Meyers was doing to her.  The church then called police.

When police showed up, Justin Meyers took off.  Officers went to Meyers' home and arrested him after a short foot chase. 

When questioned, police stated in their report, Meyers said the victim had jealousy issues and that he had never hit her.    

Meyers was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including kidnapping and domestic assault and battery.

