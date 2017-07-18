Boyfriend Of Vermont Homicide Victim Traced To Oklahoma, Wyoming

State Police in Vermont are working with Oklahoma authorities concerning the whereabouts of a man whose girlfriend was found dead last week.



An arrest warrant has been issued for 61-year-old Randal Gebo on charges of aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Police say Gebo used Cook's credit card Saturday in the Perry area and in Buffalo, Wyoming on Sunday.

Cause of Cook's death remains under investigation.

