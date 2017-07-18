Claremore Man Sentenced To Five Life Terms In Serial Rape Case

A Claremore man was sentenced to five life terms Tuesday, July 18 in a serial rape case. Prosecutors said Shawn Freeman picked up female victims as they were walking near 11th and Admiral, sometimes identifying himself as a police officer.

Freeman was convicted of five counts of first-degree rape, forcible sodomy and kidnapping. The state dismissed one count each of rape, sodomy and kidnapping.

He received five life sentences in the rapes and 20 years on each of the other counts.

The sentences will run consecutively, court records show.