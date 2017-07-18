Frontier To Add Nonstop Flights From Tulsa To Denver, Orlando An - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Frontier To Add Nonstop Flights From Tulsa To Denver, Orlando And San Diego

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

People flying out of Tulsa International Airport will have a new option for nonstop flights to Denver, Orlando and San Diego next spring. Frontier Airlines said they are bringing a "ultra-low airfares" to those destinations.

"Frontier's announcement aligns with our regional strategy to expand nonstop service options available from Tulsa International," said Jeff Stava, TIA Improvement Trust chair.

Including Tulsa in the airline's national expansion demonstrates the strength of the local market and will boost economic activity, he added in a news release.

TIA currently has nonstop service to 19 airports. The new flights will increase those destinations to 21.

Fares and schedules are expected to be available this fall, the release states.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.