Frontier To Add Nonstop Flights From Tulsa To Denver, Orlando And San Diego

People flying out of Tulsa International Airport will have a new option for nonstop flights to Denver, Orlando and San Diego next spring. Frontier Airlines said they are bringing a "ultra-low airfares" to those destinations.

"Frontier's announcement aligns with our regional strategy to expand nonstop service options available from Tulsa International," said Jeff Stava, TIA Improvement Trust chair.

Including Tulsa in the airline's national expansion demonstrates the strength of the local market and will boost economic activity, he added in a news release.

TIA currently has nonstop service to 19 airports. The new flights will increase those destinations to 21.

Fares and schedules are expected to be available this fall, the release states.