Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Cookies:

  • 1 cup Hiland Unsalted Butter
  • 1/3 cup shortening
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 cup packed light brown sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon Griffin's vanilla
  • 3 1/2 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

Ice Cream:

  • 1 pint Billy Goat Bourbon Vanilla Bean Ice Cream (for the adults)
  • 1 pint Billy Goat Salted Caramel Ice Cream (for the kids)

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, cream together the butter, shortening, white sugar and brown sugar until creamy, 3 to 4 minutes.
  2. Beat in the eggs, one at a time, then stir in the vanilla.
  3. Combine the flour, baking soda and salt, then mix into the creamed mixture. Stir in the chocolate chips.
  4. Place 1/4 cup fulls of dough onto baking sheet, allowing for approximately 9 cookies per sheet. Slightly flatten each dough ball with the palm of your hand.
  5. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, or until light golden brown. Don't overbake.
  6. Cool 2 minutes before removing from baking sheets.
  7. Once cooled, sandwich cookies with scoops of Billy Goat Ice Cream.
  8. Eat immediately. Or, to store, wrap each sandwich in plastic wrap, and then place in a large freezer bag, and keep in the freezer.

Ice Cream Sandwich Tip:

Slightly under bake cookies. This keeps cookies soft and chewy, even once frozen

