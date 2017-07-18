Sapulpa Double Murder Suspect Could Face Death Penalty

Heath Haney is accused of killing Mohid Khander and Robert Fields during a robbery on January 22, 2017, at the Gas and Shop Store in Sapulpa.

The man accused of a Sapulpa double murder could face the death penalty.

Creek County District Attorney Matt Cook filed a Bill of Particulars seeking the death penalty against Heath Haney.

Haney is accused of killing Mohid Khander and Robert Fields during a robbery on January 22, 2017, at the Gas and Shop Store in Sapulpa. Police say Khander owned the store and Fields was a customer.

Documents say surveillance video shows a man enter the store, walk behind Khander and fire a shot into his head. It also says the video shows the man step over Khander and go to the cash register.

The affidavit states Fields enters the store and the man approaches him and shoots him in the face and leaves in a Kia Sorento.

Haney was arrested at a house on Grand Lake after the homeowner was alerted by his security system that someone was on the property.