Summer Weather Pattern In Place Across Oklahoma

By: Alan Crone, News On 6 Weather
The mid-level ridge of high pressure is building and growing across eastern Oklahoma today with another hot and humid forecast remaining for the next few days.   Daytime highs have been reaching the mid to upper 90s near and west with lower 90s east the past few days.   But our numbers may continue to rise today through the weekend as the ridge gets stronger for the next 36 hours.   The only chance for any shower or thunderstorm activity in the short term (today or tomorrow) will be highly localized and very unlikely for most the area.   A few isolated late afternoon pulse storms will be possible across extreme southeastern or east-central Oklahoma into west central Arkansas.  This chance is around 5%.   

The mid-range data suggest the mid-level ridge may briefly flatten or even slide eastward across the southern U.S. Friday through the weekend.   The data today mostly continue to support at least a mention for a few showers or storms moving into southern Kansas or northern Oklahoma early next week as the mid-level ridge of high pressure attempts to weaken and flatten.  I’ll keep a slight mention for Monday into Tuesday for this low chance.   Even though data suggest a higher chance, it’s usually very unlikely a front will survive into the body of the state this time of year.  But we’ll nudge the pops up a hair for the northern third of the state into southern Kansas for Sunday night into Monday.   

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

  • What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
