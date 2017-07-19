Afton Woman Killed In Ottawa County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 74-year-old Afton woman is dead after a crash in Ottawa County Tuesday afternoon.

A trooper's report says Judith Bender was a passenger in a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 76-year-old Bill Bender.

He was taken to a Miami hospital.

The OHP said the crash happened on a county road south of Highway 59 almost four miles east of Afton just after 4:30 p.m.

The report states the car went off the county road, struck a tree and rolled over. The OHP says neither the driver or the passenger were wearing their seat belt at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.