Crime

Skiatook Police Searching For Carjacking Suspect

Christopher Everman is described as a white male, six-feet tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. [Skiatook Police] Christopher Everman is described as a white male, six-feet tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. [Skiatook Police]
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

Skiatook Police are searching for a carjacking suspect they say pulled a knife on a driver.

According to police, on June 7th, a man gave 30-year-old Christopher Allen Everman a ride. They said during the ride, Everman started acting strangely.

They said he pulled out a knife and demanded the victim’s vehicle then drove away.

The vehicle has been recovered, but police are still searching for Everman.

He’s described as a white male, six-feet tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

They ask anyone with information to call Skiatook Police at 918-396-2424.

