Westbound I-44 Lanes Reopen After Multi-Vehicle Crash Blocks Traffic

A crash involving multiple vehicles blocked westbound Traffic on Interstate 44 Wednesday.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday July 19, 2017 on I-44 just past Highway 75 near Union.

Our traffic camera showed westbound traffic backed up to about Peoria.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Tulsa Fire Department and EMSA were on the scene.

OHP said four vehicles were involved and there were multiple injuries.

At least one person had to be extracted. A witness told News On 6's Annie Chang they saw a child being removed from one of the cars. They said the child was alive.