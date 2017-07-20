Owasso DUI Traffic Stop Results In Child Endangerment Arrest

Police arrested a 46-year-old Owasso woman for driving under the influence while children were in a back of her mini van.

In their arrest report, officers witnessed Carrie Szol nearly hit a telephone pole while making a turn at 109th Street North and Garnett on Wednesday, July 19th.

When police stopped Szol's Toyota mini van, the report states she admitted to having two beers before picking up the kids.

Carrie Szol was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints including DUI and child endangerment.