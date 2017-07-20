Sand Springs Police Needs Help Identifying Armed Robber

Sand Springs Police hopes the public can help them locate a man they say robbed a convenience store.

According to the SSPD Facebook page, the old Sav-A-Trip, now R&P One Stop at Broadway and Lincoln was robbed just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The man is described as an older white male wearing a ball cap, green Army shirt, blue jeans.

Police said the man was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sand Springs Police at 918-245-8777.