New Software Company Chooses Tulsa Over Chicago

A software company picked Tulsa over Chicago to be its new headquarters after considering other US cities, even other countries.

Logistyx Technologies is a software solutions provider for transportation management. They picked Tulsa over Chicago to be home base because of the workforce and tech-climate.

The company is already in Canada, Europe, and the South Pacific and now CityPlex Towers in Tulsa - Logistyx Technologies' CEO says they had "no shortage of options" when picking the new headquarters.

Adding Tulsa was picked "as the location base on the focus the state is placing on the high-tech sector, the 21st-century jobs program, and its central location."

"It's small enough where you can make a bigger impact, but then it's growing fast enough where you can see the larger picture down the line," said Saad Khan, who is with ConsumerAffairs, another tech company that calls Tulsa home.

Its CEO picked Tulsa.

"Really, it's because of the talent pool here," he said.

That, along with a state program which pays up to 10 percent of payroll if a company creates at least 10 new jobs, is why tech companies want to call Tulsa home.

"We're trying to make it as exciting an opportunity as possible, so people are drawn to it," Khan said.

And people are. With a young workforce and state business-friendly incentives. All Khan thinks Tulsa needs to do more of, is market itself to the tech industry.

"The more we come together, the more we can paint a better picture of Tulsa, the more people will see that it's not just ConsumerAffairs, there is other opportunity as well," he said.

A hope the Tulsa Regional Chamber also believes in, saying Logistyx Technologies "… expected growth will bring diversified, high-paying job opportunities to our region…"

"If we sell the city, then businesses like us can also stand behind and sell consecutive," Khan said.

Logistyx Technologies already created 12 jobs in Tulsa and the company said it expects to hire up to 50 high paying jobs with the potential for more expansion if successful here.