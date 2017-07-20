'Pitch Perfect' Musical Director Hosting Workshops In Tulsa

Deke Sharon, the musical director for the ‘Pitch Perfect’ movies, is conducting some workshops in Tulsa.

The Pitch Perfect movies have made making music with your mouth hip again.

If you’re a fan of the movies or want to make music without any accompaniment, the musical director from the movies is coming to Tulsa to conduct some workshops.

Claudia Meiling sings with the ‘Talk of Tulsa’ – a large Acappella chorus. She said they’re seeing a lot of young people show interest now.

"We're seeing, you know, an infusion of some of these younger high school age and college age students," she said.

Deke Sharon, the musical director for the Pitch Perfect movies, is conducting some workshops in Tulsa. He’ll work with individuals, groups, ensembles, teachers and students.

The workshops are August 11th and 12th. You can find more information here.