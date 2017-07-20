Burglars Steal $60,000 Worth Of Items From Catoosa Home

Catoosa police are searching for four people they say broke into a home and stole more than $60,000 worth of items.

The Covert family was on vacation when they got a text from their neighbor saying someone was driving their trailer out of the neighborhood.

It was 2 a.m. when surveillance from a neighbor;s home showed four hooded men breaking into the Covert's house. The family was away on vacation and the thieves took advantage of every moment they had inside the empty house.

Covert says the thieves took more than $60,000 worth of items. TV's, surround sound speakers, jewelry, computers, and every document from their 30-year old family business. Also stolen was a Harley Davidson, Vespa scooter and a trailer packed with construction equipment.

"I hope they get caught and I hope that someone else doesn't have to go through what my wife and I are going through," said Larry Covert.

Police say they've identified the four people who may be involved. One possible suspect, David Russell, is out on bond after an arrest in Tulsa County for cashing a check stolen from the Covert's home.

"Myself and the officer who took the initial report have put in a lot of hours and effort into finding out who these people are," said Courtney Bates of the Catoosa Police Department.

There are a few neighbors with surveillance video police are working with now. If you have any information, call Catoosa Police.