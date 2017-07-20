Burglars Steal $60,000 Worth Of Items From Catoosa Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Burglars Steal $60,000 Worth Of Items From Catoosa Home

Posted: Updated:
CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

Catoosa police are searching for four people they say broke into a home and stole more than $60,000 worth of items. 

The Covert family was on vacation when they got a text from their neighbor saying someone was driving their trailer out of the neighborhood. 

It was 2 a.m. when surveillance from a neighbor;s home showed four hooded men breaking into the Covert's house. The family was away on vacation and the thieves took advantage of every moment they had inside the empty house. 

Covert says the thieves took more than $60,000 worth of items. TV's, surround sound speakers, jewelry, computers, and every document from their 30-year old family business. Also stolen was a Harley Davidson, Vespa scooter and a trailer packed with construction equipment. 

"I hope they get caught and I hope that someone else doesn't have to go through what my wife and I are going through," said Larry Covert. 

Police say they've identified the four people who may be involved. One possible suspect, David Russell, is out on bond after an arrest in Tulsa County for cashing a check stolen from the Covert's home. 

"Myself and the officer who took the initial report have put in a lot of hours and effort into finding out who these people are," said Courtney Bates of the Catoosa Police Department. 

There are a few neighbors with surveillance video police are working with now. If you have any information, call Catoosa Police. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.