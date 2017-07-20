Wandering 4-Year-Old Leads To Claremore Woman's Arrest

Claremore Police arrested a woman after someone found her 4-year-old son wandering in the apartment complex where they live.

According to the probable cause statement in the case, officers went to the Chapel Ridge Apartments Thursday afternoon after someone found the boy by himself. He led officers to the apartment where he lives, where officers found Jana Clem asleep in a recliner, according to the statement.

Police said Clem told them she'd taken percocet, morphine, doxepin and other medications, which they said were prescribed for her. She told officers she'd forgotten to lock the door and didn't know when her son had left the apartment.

Officers booked her into jail on one count of felony child endangerment.