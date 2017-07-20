Woman Leaves Two Kids In Car Outside of Courthouse

A woman faces charges after leaving two of her kids in a car outside the Rogers County Courthouse.

The car was running and the air conditioner was on, but a citizen alerted deputies who investigated.

When Crystal Shell came back, deputies told her even with the AC on, it's too dangerous in today's heat.

When asked why she didn't take the kids with her, she said one of them has autism and doesn't like people looking at him.

The lady was arrested for having outstanding warrants.