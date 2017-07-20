Tulsa Police Officer Hosts Community BBQ For 'Walk It Out' Progr - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Officer Hosts Community BBQ For 'Walk It Out' Program

TULSA, Oklahoma -

One of the most recognizable faces of the Tulsa Police Department held a community barbecue Thursday evening.

Officer Popsey Floyd was at 61st and Peoria grilling hot dogs for the neighborhood.

It's the launch of a new program called "Walk It Out" where police and residents can walk the neighborhood together.

"Things like this aren't only for the community but the officers too,” said Floyd. “It gives them an opportunity to stop and actually go beyond a first name basis. It gives us a chance to humanize each other and see each other outside of our uniforms."

Floyd says the city often sees a rise in crime during the summer here, and officers must be willing to meet the community where they are.

