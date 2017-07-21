USGS Animation Shows Number Of Oklahoma Quakes Since 2004

The US Geological Survey in Oklahoma has tweeted out a fascinating animation of Oklahoma and surrounding states earthquakes from 2004 to 2016.

The USGS says the size of dots and volumes are proportional to quake strengths.

Animation of quakes in Okla. & parts of adjoining states, 2004-16. Size of dots and volumes are proportional to quake strengths. #okquake pic.twitter.com/5qmgZKqKs5 — USGS in Oklahoma (@USGS_Oklahoma) July 20, 2017

It also tweeted out a recent map of earthquake locations and chances of damaging shaking in Oklahoma and south central Kansas.

They also tweeted out a recent map of earthquake locations and the chances of damaging and shaking in Oklahoma and south-central Kansas.