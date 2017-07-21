Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has resigned, CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett has confirmed.

Spicer resigned Friday morning, shortly after President Trump reportedly selected Anthony Scaramucci as communications director. Scaramucci's hiring was a factor in his resignation, as was Spicer's diminishing role in the White House, Garrett reports. A source with direct knowledge of the situation said there was a Friday White House communications meeting in which the new communications director was announced, and Spicer made the decision to resign right before the meeting when he learned Scaramucci had the job.

CBS News previously reported Spicer had been seeking a more strategic communications role in the White House in recent weeks. But he had taken more of a background presence, with deputy White House Press Sarah Huckabee Sanders taking over most of the White House press briefings.

Spicer's resignation comes in the middle of a shakeup of the White House's legal and communications teams, and as the White House attempts to move past the ever-developing Russia story. Mr. Trump's personal attorney Marc Kasowitz is out, as is Kasowitz' spokesman, although the reasons for the moves are not currently known.

Spicer's tenure as press secretary was six months, the length of time Mr. Trump has been in office. In that time, Spicer has had a difficult role to fill, attempting to harmonize conflicting statements within Mr. Trump's administration, and often enough, the president's own conflicting statements.

A press briefing will be held on Friday, although it's unclear who will give the briefing.