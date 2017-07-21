Tulsa Police Arrest Three After Finding Guns, Drugs In Apartment

Three known member and associates of the Irish Mob are behind bars and several guns and drugs are off the streets, according to police.

Tulsa Police said officers with the Special Investigation Division’s Evening Shift Organized Gang Unit served search warrants on July 20, 2017, at an apartment near 71st and Memorial.

Police said 14 guns were seized along with a quarter pound of methamphetamine. They said two of the guns were determined stolen and two others are sawed-off shotguns with the serial numbers removed.

Police said they arrested Morgan Womack, 34, Cody Willis, 28, and Christina Koons, 30.