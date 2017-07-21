Excessive Heat Warning Issued For Parts Of Oklahoma

The National Weather Service upgraded the heat advisory to an Excessive Heat Warning Friday afternoon.

It says high temperatures ranging in the mid 90s to around 103 degrees will continue Friday afternoon and again Saturday afternoon across eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas. "The temperatures, combined with high humidity, will create dangerous heat index values in the 105 to 113 degree range. Overnight temperatures will provide little relief from the heat, especially in the more urban areas. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible," it says.

Here is a list of cooling stations in Tulsa that are open to the public:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7

Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 East 4th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon to 9 p.m. 7-days a week

John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7