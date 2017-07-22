Medical Minute: Protecting Yourself Against West Nile Virus - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Medical Minute: Protecting Yourself Against West Nile Virus

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Protecting yourself and your family against West Nile Virus is vital in this summer weather.

The hot, dry months are when we see the most cases of West Nile Virus in Oklahoma, and unfortunately we already have our first confirmed case.

The mosquito that transmits West Nile Virus thrives this time of the year.

“We can never predict the West Nile season and how many cases we'll see, but our highest risk months are always July to October,” said epidemiologist Amanda Shoemate.

So how do you protect yourself? Wear Mosquito repellant with DEET and avoid being outside when mosquitos are the most active at dusk and dawn,

There are even clothes coated in pyrethrin, a natural mosquito repellant.

Around the house, you can put screens on your windows and plug any holes, lean out gutters and keep a look out for any standing water.

“Turning over stand water, refreshing your bird baths with new water, emptying your pets water bowl every day with new water, just eliminating this possible breeding ground for mosquitoes,” Shoemate stated.

Keep in mind, the state health department reports 80 percent of those infected with West Nile won't become ill from the virus. 

Only one percent of those bitten go on to develop severe neurological symptoms. Still, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

West Nile fever symptoms can include: severe headaches, fever, nausea and diarrhea. The one reported case of West Nile infection in Oklahoma so far this year is in Cleveland County. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.