2017 Stars and Stripes Championships Kicked Off Friday

News

2017 Stars and Stripes Championships Kicked Off Friday

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

More than 800 kids from across the country are in Tulsa in search of a national championship. 

The 2017 Stars and Stripes Championships kicked off on Friday and continue through Sunday downtown at the Cox Business Center. 

The nation's best tumblers and trampoline artists had to qualify through state and regional competitions to make it to Tulsa. 

The youngest competitor is just five years old. USA gymnastics runs the event. 

"We love Tulsa, we were here last year for the same event. It's just great to be here; great city for the families to come to. So we really enjoy it," said Natalie Jochim. 

The Stars and Stripes Championships conclude with a session tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tickets are $30. 

