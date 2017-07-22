Air Conditioning Tips To Make It Through A Hot Summer

I wish I had an AC to crank up right now, but hopefully, this story helps you extend the life of yours.

Today I got a chance to catch up with AC repair man who works for A-Best Heating and Air.

He says by far the summer is the busiest time of the year. He says when the temperature gets around 105 or higher, there's very little chance you'll be able to get your home cooler than 75 degrees.

He says when it's hot like this, some people will drop the AC down to 50 hoping it'll cool the home down more.

However, chances are that won't work. It'll only put an unnecessary strain on your AC unit.

If you plan on leaving your home for the day, don't turn your AC off or move the temperature up too high.

"I recommend turning it up just a few degrees because if you turn it up too far and the system is down for too long, it allows the humidity to build up in the house," said Kenneth Green.