Tulsa Roughnecks Honor Deadly I-40 Crash Victims

The Tulsa Roughnecks are at ONEOK field with a big game tonight against Phoenix Rising and soccer legend Omar Bravo.

But before the game, a moment of silence was held to remember the mother and three children killed in the crash on I-40 earlier this week.

The team is also wearing armbands to honor Erin and Zach Van Horn, Beck Kitterman and Lizzie Edwards.

Two other victims in the crash remain in the hospital.