California Starbucks Customer Saves The Day During Robbery

A California Starbucks customer is being called a hero by police after taking matters and a chair into his own hands.

Cregg Jerry was enjoying his coffee Thursday night when a man in a Transformers mask walked into the Starucks with a fake gun and a real knife demanding money.

Jerri picked up a chair, walked up behind the suspect, 30-year-old Michael Flores and hit him with it.

"There's probably not very many people in America who would do what Cregg Jerri did last night. It was incredibly heroic," said Jerry Dyer, Fresno police chief.

Police do caution that what Jerri did was risky and not something they recommend.

Jerri was stabbed in the neck but was able to get the knife away and stabbed Flores multiple times.

None of the injuries were life threatening and Flores was later arrested.