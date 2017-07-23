Oklahoma In For More Excessive Heat, Scattered Showers - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma In For More Excessive Heat, Scattered Showers

We’re in for more excessive heat for our Sunday, but showers and storms could cool some of us off before the day is over!

Scattered showers and storms will impact areas primarily near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line through the mid-morning hours, with a few isolated brief showers possible as far south as Tulsa. This first round of shower activity should be mainly dissipating by late in the morning.

Outside of these morning showers, an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect across much of eastern Oklahoma today with the continued combination of very hot temperatures and uncomfortable humidity. Look for highs in the upper 90s, but heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees in most locations.

An approaching weak cool front will be the focal point for a bit more widespread thunderstorm development across eastern Oklahoma this afternoon and evening. A few storms could become strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat along with dangerous lightning.

Storms will eventually spread further south into southeastern Oklahoma later tonight, with only isolated showers expected by Monday morning. Behind that weak front, temperatures should relax a few degrees on Monday, but it’ll still quite toasty with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few additional isolated storms will be possible Monday afternoon as well.

Unfortunately, the slight drop in temperatures won’t last long. The heat will be building again by the middle of the week, as highs will surge back to near the 100-degree mark by Wednesday into Thursday. Yuck!

However, there are some growing signs of another possible front next weekend, which could bring us another chance of showers and perhaps a slightly more noticeable cool down by next weekend. It’s still a long way out, but let’s hope that trend continues!

