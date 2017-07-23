EMSA Urges Not To Underestimate Summer Heat

The heat has dropped a little, but EMSA crews are still working around the clock.

They've already responded to multiple heat calls and expect more throughout the day.

We caught up with EMSA today and in the 5 to 10 minutes it took to get footage, the inside of the news truck reached 111 degrees.

So we can never say enough, this heat should not be underestimated.

The EMSA supervisor we spoke to says the early part of summer is when they'll get the biggest influx of heat related calls. He says it's like that every year. Many times, people go into the summer underestimating the heat.

However, as the summer progresses, the number of heat calls start to dwindle because people realize just how quickly they can overheat.

EMSA says many people are always walking around in a mild state of dehydration so water is key.

"On weekends when people will work all week and they want to go out and enjoy recreational activities or lawn work or something outside, they just simply don't realize how oppressive this heat really is and how dangerous it is," said Joe Ringer, of EMSA.

Again, we can't stress enough that your car gets hotter, so don't leave your children or your pets inside, even for a little while.