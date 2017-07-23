OSBI Agents Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Bristow - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

OSBI Agents Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Bristow

Posted: Updated:
BRISTOW, Oklahoma -

A suspect shot by Bristow police is  alive but facing a a long list of felony charges.

Police say the suspect Shawn Sexton shot up a home before firing shots at officers.

Police and OSBI had three scenes to work this afternoon. The first scene started in Slick, from there officer caught up with Sexton in the Bristow. The situation finally came to an end on highway 48.

Around 4 this afternoon, Bristow police were told to be on the look out for a man who had just shot up a home out in the county.

Police were waiting on him. As soon as Sexton spotted police, they say he started shooting. He even hit one officers car. The officer started chasing the suspect, then another officer joined in.

During the chase, police say Sexton kept shooting his gun out of the window. At one point a shot hit a car passing by. The car ended up crashing on side of the road.

"He caught some fragments is my understanding on that glad to say he's going to be ok so at this point we have  a lot of crime scene stuff to do and hopefully we'll get some calls in," said Kevin Garrett of OSBI. 

Police say Sexton eventually crashed out too. They took him to the hospital to be treated and he will be going to jail.

Investigators say they still need your help. They want anyone who saw anything to give police or the OSBI a call. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.