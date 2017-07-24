Another Hot Week For Eastern Oklahoma

A front is stalled across northern Oklahoma along the highway 412 corridor region this morning while an outflow boundary from Saturday night and Sunday morning is located across north Texas.

Weather Alerts

It was this outflow boundary that helped to initiate scattered storms yesterday afternoon and evening across the southern and east-central part of the state. Unfortunately, they were all south of the metro. These storms did produce some locally heavy rainfall in some spots along with some locally strong winds. We’re still in the running for a few isolated storms today, mostly across southern and southeastern Oklahoma.

WARN Interactive Radar

A few isolated storms may develop this afternoon into later tonight along the main boundary near the Highway 412 corridor but this probability is extremely low. This front will slowly lift northeast Tuesday into Wednesday with hot and humid weather continuing across a large portion of the eastern third of the state. We’re looking at highs today in the mid to upper 90s and we’ll be back near 100 with THI values nearing advisory levels Wednesday.

The mid-level ridge will center back upon the southern plains for a few days before migrating westward late this week as pattern chance takes shape across the nation. A sharp northwest or northerly flow will develop Thursday night or Friday and may remain through the approaching weekend. While this may help to bring a few storms into the area, the strength of the flow is also likely to bring a surface front well south into the state and would result in a noticeable difference in temp and humidity next weekend.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Data differs regarding the timing of the front with some offering the boundary by Thursday into Thursday evening, and others suggesting Friday. I’ll offer a compromise solution of a slight chance beginning Thursday into early Friday morning. At this point the approaching weekend looks pleasant with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s followed by highs in the lower 90s.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!