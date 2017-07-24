Cherokee County Golf Cart Crash Injures Two Girls - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Cherokee County Golf Cart Crash Injures Two Girls

Posted: Updated:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two girls are in a Tulsa hospital after a golf cart they were in, crashed on a Cherokee County road Sunday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened on Woodhaven Drive at about 20 miles south of Tahlequah at about 6:40 p.m.

The OHP report states the juvenile driver from Verdigris was going too fast when she lost control, causing the golf cart to rollover.

The driver was pinned underneath the golf cart. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.  

The report states one of her passengers, a juvenile from Inola was also admitted to the hospital with arm and leg injuries.

The other passenger, also a juvenile girl from Verdigris was not injured.

The OHP did not release the girl's names or ages.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.