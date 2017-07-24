Cherokee County Golf Cart Crash Injures Two Girls

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two girls are in a Tulsa hospital after a golf cart they were in, crashed on a Cherokee County road Sunday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened on Woodhaven Drive at about 20 miles south of Tahlequah at about 6:40 p.m.

The OHP report states the juvenile driver from Verdigris was going too fast when she lost control, causing the golf cart to rollover.

The driver was pinned underneath the golf cart. She was admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The report states one of her passengers, a juvenile from Inola was also admitted to the hospital with arm and leg injuries.

The other passenger, also a juvenile girl from Verdigris was not injured.

The OHP did not release the girl's names or ages.