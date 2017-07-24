Tulsa Downtown Townhouses Starting To Sell - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Downtown Townhouses Starting To Sell

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Three and a half years after breaking ground a downtown Tulsa townhouse development is starting to sell.

The Urban 8 Townhouses in Tulsa's East Village have five out of the eight units sold.

The buy versus rent concept is one of the first in downtown Tulsa - with each townhouse including about 3,000 square feet.

"I would say the sense of urgency has kicked in and people are understanding the demand for downtown housing and to own your property and own your home downtown," said JoAnna Blackstock, Real Estate Broker

Each unit sold for around $600,000.

News On 6 at 5 p.m., Meagan Farley tells us about the people who will be moving in and plans for the Urban 8 office that sits behind the townhouses in the 200 block of South Kenosha.

