Honorary 5-Year-Old TPD Officer Fighting Cancer Passes Away - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Honorary 5-Year-Old TPD Officer Fighting Cancer Passes Away

Posted: Updated:
Aaliyah Alexander was battling advanced kidney cancer when she was sworn in as an honorary police officer. Aaliyah Alexander was battling advanced kidney cancer when she was sworn in as an honorary police officer.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Family and officers are mourning after an honorary Tulsa Police officer passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017.

Aaliyah Alexander was battling advanced kidney cancer.

Officer Popsey Floyd posted on Facebook saying:

“Officer Down.

“Today we mourn not for the family, but with them. This morning Officer Aaliyah was called home to heaven. She has received her new body. She is no longer in pain.

“Please keep her family lifted up.

“John 14:3
“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may also be.”

In June, the 5-year-old girl was sworn in as an honorary Tulsa police officer.

The department learned Alexander wanted to be a police officer when she grew up and swore her in and gave her a uniform and badge.

6/13/2017 Related Story: 5-Year-Old Girl Fighting Cancer Honored By Tulsa Police

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum presented the girl with a certificate designating her as an honorary officer.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.