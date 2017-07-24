Honorary 5-Year-Old TPD Officer Fighting Cancer Passes Away

Aaliyah Alexander was battling advanced kidney cancer when she was sworn in as an honorary police officer.

Family and officers are mourning after an honorary Tulsa Police officer passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017.

Aaliyah Alexander was battling advanced kidney cancer.

Officer Popsey Floyd posted on Facebook saying:

“Officer Down.

“Today we mourn not for the family, but with them. This morning Officer Aaliyah was called home to heaven. She has received her new body. She is no longer in pain.

“Please keep her family lifted up.

“John 14:3

“And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may also be.”

In June, the 5-year-old girl was sworn in as an honorary Tulsa police officer.

The department learned Alexander wanted to be a police officer when she grew up and swore her in and gave her a uniform and badge.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum presented the girl with a certificate designating her as an honorary officer.