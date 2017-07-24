TU Hall Of Famer, Former NFL Player Willie Townes Dies At 74

University of Tulsa Hall of Famer and former NFL defensive lineman Willie Townes died at the age of 74 on Saturday.More >>
University of Tulsa running back D'Angelo Brewer has been named a candidate for the 2017 Doak Walker Award, and junior offensive lineman Willie Wright has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.More >>
Former Sooner Dominique Alexander is headed off to his second camp after making the Browns 53-man roster his rookie season despite being undrafted.More >>
University of Tulsa Hall of Famer and former NFL defensive lineman Willie Townes died at the age of 74 on Saturday.More >>
The Oklahoma City Thunder and 12-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony reportedly have mutual interest, according to The Ringer's Bill Simmons.More >>
Many Green Country athletes are headed to Lawrence, Kansas for the USA track Olympic National Championships this week.More >>
