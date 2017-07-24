Mold Found At BA School Leads To $75K Repairs

Broken Arrow Public Schools is working to replace about 90 percent of its windows at Country Lane Intermediate after school leaders found mold.

They say the mold was found inside window sills and on some of the sheet rock last month because the windows had not been properly installed and were leaking.

"Bottom line was our custodians were cleaning everything up and drying everything out,” said BA Chief Operating Officer Michelle Bergwall. “It really wasn't a huge, huge problem, but obviously, a big enough problem that when you find something like that you gotta stop the source and clean it up".

The repairs will cost $75,000.