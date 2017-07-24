Man Rams Volvo Into Federal Courthouse Gate, Muskogee Police Say - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Rams Volvo Into Federal Courthouse Gate, Muskogee Police Say

Robert Wilson Robert Wilson
MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma -

Muskogee Police arrested a man they said rammed his car into a gate at the federal courthouse. Officers said it happened just before midnight on Saturday, July 22.

Police said Robert Wilson repeatedly drove his Volvo into the north gate, until it was broken.

"I'd hate to say that this is minor, but you don't know if something like that could escalate into something bigger later. So it definitely keeps us on our toes," said Officer Lincoln Anderson, Muskogee Police Department.

Police said Wilson claimed he was doing it because he was tired of the federal court system. He was arrested for driving under the influence, records show.

