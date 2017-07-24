Six Hurt In 5-Car Wreck In Tulsa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Six Hurt In 5-Car Wreck In Tulsa

Photo of one of the wrecked vehicles. Photo of one of the wrecked vehicles.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Police say six people were hurt in a 5-car crash at 91st and Mingo Monday evening.

According to police, witnesses said a black SUV going at a high rate of speed eastbound on 91st did not slow down, slamming into cars stopped for a red light. Police said that created a domino effect, knocking those cars into others.

EMSA took at least six people to the hospital, including some children. EMSA says none of the injuries was life-threatening.

Police haven't said if they'll ticket the woman who was driving the SUV. 

