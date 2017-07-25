Man To Be Charged In Ten Commandments Monument Destruction - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Man To Be Charged In Ten Commandments Monument Destruction

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas -

An Arkansas prosecutor plans to charge a man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Ten Commandments monument outside the State Capitol with first-degree criminal mischief.

Larry Jegley says that 32-year-old Michael Reed faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.

Reed was arrested in June after Little Rock police say he intentionally drove into the monument, destroying it less than 24 hours after it was erected.  He also streaming the crash on Facebook live.

Reed was also arrested in 2014 for destroying Oklahoma's Ten Commandments statue outside the state Capitol, but wasn't charged in that case.

Reed's sister, Mindy Poor, has said her brother suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

6/28/2017 Related Story: Man Who Took Out Monument Suffers From Mental Illness

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.