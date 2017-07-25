Man To Be Charged In Ten Commandments Monument Destruction

An Arkansas prosecutor plans to charge a man accused of crashing his vehicle into a Ten Commandments monument outside the State Capitol with first-degree criminal mischief.

Larry Jegley says that 32-year-old Michael Reed faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on the felony charge.

Reed was arrested in June after Little Rock police say he intentionally drove into the monument, destroying it less than 24 hours after it was erected. He also streaming the crash on Facebook live.

Reed was also arrested in 2014 for destroying Oklahoma's Ten Commandments statue outside the state Capitol, but wasn't charged in that case.

Reed's sister, Mindy Poor, has said her brother suffers from schizoaffective disorder.

6/28/2017 Related Story: Man Who Took Out Monument Suffers From Mental Illness

The Associated Press contributed to this report.