Sapulpa Home Destroyed By Fire

News

Sapulpa Home Destroyed By Fire

SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

The Sapulpa Fire Department is trying to figure out what caused a fire that destroyed a Sapulpa home Monday evening.

The home is located in the 700 block of North 10th Street near I-44 and Highway 97.  

Firefighters were called out at around 8 p.m. and despite a fire station right down the road, the  Fire Chief David Taylor says the home was already 70 percent involved when they arrived.

Firefighters had some challenges including the fact that the home was very old and it had been added onto as well as some false and original ceilings that all had to be exposed and doused.

The fire chief says a report that two people were in the house at the time, but out safely was incorrect.  David Taylor told News On 6 Tuesday morning, no one lived in the home.

