Resident Fires Gun After Hammer Breaks Tulsa Home's Window

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police say the resident of a Tulsa home fired her gun after a woman broke out a bedroom window with a hammer late Monday.

Officers said the incident happened near East 18th Street and South 68th East Place just before 11:45 p.m.

The victim says she was sitting on her bed talking on the phone when a woman threw a hammer through the window.  She told police, that she got her gun and fired off a round out the window in an effort to scare the person off.

Police say they were called to the home earlier in the evening after the same resident told officers two women had confronted her seeking the victim's daughter and making threats.  

Police took the hammer to be processed for fingerprints and EMSA paramedics treated the victim for a minor cut from the broken glass.  

Police believe the two incidents are related to a protective order the victim filed against her daughter's ex-boyfriend.

Officers don't think the woman who threw the hammer was hurt by the gunfire.

