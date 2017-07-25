Tulsa Man Wanted By TPD For Theft, Kidnapping

The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a 19-year-old man who has warrants in Tulsa County for robbery with a firearm, first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

Marquann Cobb will be held on a $95,000 bond upon capture, police said.

Cobb is about 5'11 and 150 lbs.

The Crime Prevention Network pays cash rewards for information leading to the arrest of persons committing crimes.

Those with information may remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 918-596-COPS or submit web tips at tulsacrimestoppers.org.