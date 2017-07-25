Tulsa Police To Host 'Coffee With Cops' On Friday

Have coffee and meet some Tulsa Police officers Friday.

The Tulsa Police Department will host “Coffee with Cops” this Friday at the McDonald’s near East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue.

According to TPD, there will be officers available to hear your concerns, answer questions one-on-one, or to just chat over coffee.

This Friday, July 28th from 8 – 10 a.m., come meet your local officers at 7010 S. Zurich Ave. in Tulsa.