Tulsa Police To Host 'Coffee With Cops' On Friday

The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.More >>
The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.More >>
The Tulsa Police Department will host “Coffee with Cops” this Friday morning at the McDonald’s near East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue.More >>
The Tulsa Police Department will host “Coffee with Cops” this Friday morning at the McDonald’s near East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue.More >>