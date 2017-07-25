Tulsa Police To Host 'Coffee With Cops' On Friday - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police To Host 'Coffee With Cops' On Friday

Posted: Updated:
Have coffee and meet some Tulsa Police officers Friday. Have coffee and meet some Tulsa Police officers Friday.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Department will host “Coffee with Cops” this Friday at the McDonald’s near East 71st Street and South Yale Avenue.

According to TPD, there will be officers available to hear your concerns, answer questions one-on-one, or to just chat over coffee. 

This Friday, July 28th from 8 – 10 a.m., come meet your local officers at 7010 S. Zurich Ave. in Tulsa.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.