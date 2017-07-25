Catoosa Kids Wash Police Cars To Build Sense Of Community - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Catoosa Kids Wash Police Cars To Build Sense Of Community

CATOOSA, Oklahoma -

Some Oklahoma kids showed their support for law enforcement Tuesday in Catoosa. 

The kids at Greenbrier Learning Center washed the Catoosa Police department's cars Tuesday morning.

It's part of an ongoing effort to get the kids engaged in helping the community.

The kids also came up with a wish list of supplies for Catoosa teachers and have set up a drop box at the Learning Center.

The school supplies wish list includes: 

  • white & colored copy paper
  • white & colored card stock
  • laminating pockets for small laminators
  • Command hooks
  • 70-page wide-ruled spiral notebooks
  • dry erase markers
  • glue sticks
  • Kleenex
  • Wet wipes
  • Lysol wipes 
  • gift cards: Walmart, Target, Hobby Lobby, Mardel
  • googly eyes
  • art supplies
  • feathers
  • hot glue guns
  • hot glue sticks
  • velcro dots
  • Sharpies
  • Mr. Sketch Markers
  • Magic erasers
  • skinny black Expo markers
  • Scotch tape and dispensers
  • staplers and staples
  • water colors
  • paint brushes
  • Play-Doh
  • earbud headphones
  • Ink Joy gel pens
  • zipper pencil pouches
  • construction paper

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
