Enid Baby Found In Dumpster Died Of Meth Poisoning, ME Said

Kathryn Green is considered a person of interest in the death.

Enid police said a newborn baby was found in a trash bin in April, 2017.

The Medical Examiner said a baby found dead in an Enid dumpster back in April died of poisoning from meth in his system.

Kathryn Green - who lived next to the dumpster - was charged the same day the baby boy was found with drug possession, obstructing an officer and neglecting her three children.

Enid Police said she is now considered a person of interest in the death of "Baby Boy Green."

