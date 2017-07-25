Enid Baby Found In Dumpster Died Of Meth Poisoning, ME Said - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Enid Baby Found In Dumpster Died Of Meth Poisoning, ME Said

ENID, Oklahoma -

The Medical Examiner said a baby found dead in an Enid dumpster back in April died of poisoning from meth in his system.

Kathryn Green - who lived next to the dumpster -  was charged the same day the baby boy was found with drug possession, obstructing an officer and neglecting her  three children.

Enid Police said she is now considered a person of interest in the death of "Baby Boy Green."

