News

Owasso Group Holds Summer Day Camp For Adults

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Northeast Oklahoma Transition Team is holding a summer day camp in Owasso for adults with disabilities. 

"We do the amazing games, we bowl every other Monday night, we do Special OIympics," said Gerry Heyel, a former special education teacher in Owasso. 

Heyel founded the Northeast Oklahoma Transition Team, and the camp is one of the things they do.

Activities that permit them to meet with their friends, have fun and keep learning.

"We've got candy baskets, we've got movie baskets, we've got a Braum's basket," said Shawn Cunningham. 

When they see campers displaying one of the character traits on these signs, they get a token. And at the end of the week, the campers trade the tokens for raffle tickets on tables full of goodies.

The big highlight of the week is Friday's talent show, so Tuesday after lunch, they broke into groups to work on their parts.

We can't tell you too much because each group's routine's a secret.

The most important aspect of the camp and the other activities of the Northeast Transition Team is that it gives the young adults opportunities to build existing relationships, make new friends and grow.

