Messy Tulsa Highway Grease Spill Cleaned Up

Messy Tulsa Highway Grease Spill Cleaned Up

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A large grease spill on Highway 169 just south of 81st Street in Tulsa caused a van to flip and closed two northbound lanes for several hours Tuesday evening.

Police say two people in the van were not injured in the 7 p.m. crash.

The fire department sprayed a cleaner as well as a degreaser on the road and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation used a large street sweeper to get what was left of the spill and reopen the closed lanes at about 10 p.m.

Police believe a truck spilled the grease in the middle northbound lane of Highway 169 from 91st Street to 81st Street.  They are still trying to locate that truck and its driver.

