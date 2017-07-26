Trump To Bar Transgender Individuals From Armed Forces

President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the U.S. armed forces.

Wednesday morning, Trump announced his decision in a series of tweets.

One of his reasons included the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgenders in the military would entail.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

Transgender service members have been able to serve openly in the military since last year, when former Defense Secretary Ash Carter ended the ban.

Military chiefs recently announced a delay on allowing transgender people from enlisting.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.