Tulsa Bomb Squad Called Out To Investigate Suspicious Device

Police have closed streets in the area as a precaution.

Tulsa Police have called out their bomb squad to the 1200 block of North Columbia Avenue after a suspicious device was reported.

Officers said a possible pipe bomb was found in the area. The residential neighborhood just off Pine has been closed to traffic as a precaution until the bomb squad determines whether or not it's a false alarm.

