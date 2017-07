A Florida girl just returned home from making history in Africa.

8-year-old Roxy is the youngest female to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. Her entire family made the climb, including her 10-year-old brother.

"We went on a big journey to Africa and did safaris and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro."

The family says they didn't have a lot of options for training, so they just ran up and down a lot of steps and took a lot of walks.

The climb was also the first time the family had ever camped out.